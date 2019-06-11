7 hurt in military truck, motorcycle collision in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Seven people were injured in a head-on collision between a military truck and a motorcycle carrying several passengers along the Isabela-Lamitan highway in Basilan province.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) information officer, said the incident happened in Barangay Baluno at the provincial capital of Isabela City at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Galvez identified the victims as Isma Abing Sabdani, 40, the motorcycle driver; Hamja Sabdani, 18; Radmi Samonte, 14; Steefi Gimeno, 13; Krizzle Andico, 15; Keith Lawrence Andico; and Charmaine Enriquez, 14.







Police investigation showed the two vehicles were traveling from the opposite direction and collided after the motorcycle encroached on the lane being traversed by the KM-450 military truck driven by Ahmad Awali, 46, a soldier.

The KM-450 truck belongs to the Army’s 104th Infantry Brigade.

Galvez said Sabdani, the motorcycle driver, sustained serious head injury and fractured right leg while the other victims, who are all his passengers, suffered minor injuries. Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





