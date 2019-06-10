Isolated rain showers over most parts of PH on Monday

MANILA — Most parts of the archipelago will experience isolated rain showers on Monday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Luzon and the Visayas will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), and Visayas.







Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will blow over the whole country with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com