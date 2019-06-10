Ilocos Norte pushes for anti-plastic ordinance

LAOAG CITY— In a bid to beat plastic pollution, the Ilocos Norte government, through the provincial board, has proposed to regulate single-use plastics in the entire province.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday approved on second reading Draft Provincial Ordinance No. 2019-05-074 sponsored by outgoing Senior Provincial Board Member and Governor-elect Matthew Joseph Manotoc.

Under the proposed anti-plastic ordinance, violators shall be penalized with PHP200 up to PHP5,000 fine and cancellation of business permit.







“The ordinance aims to reduce if not totally eradicate certain uses of plastics and provide penalties,” said Manotoc, citing alternative packaging materials such as woven bags and other recyclable materials.

Manotoc said the implementation of the anti-plastic ordinance shall be strictly monitored by the Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) in coordination with the local government units and national government line agencies based in the province







He said the ordinance will boost the anti-littering ordinance which was passed earlier in line with the province’s efforts to protect the environment.

The incoming governor also noted the local chief executives from the 21 towns and two cities of Ilocos Norte shall deputize apprehending officers other than police officers in the barangays (villages) to implement the ordinance.

In Laoag, commercial establishments have already started using environmentally-sound or recyclable packaging materials following the approval of the city’s anti-plastic ordinance. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com