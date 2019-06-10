3 drug peddlers nabbed, P6.8-M shabu seized in Manila

MANILA — After more than a month of surveillance, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Manila Police District, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) personnel on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and seized a kilo of suspected shabu in Manila.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, NCRPO chief, said Mark Anthony Alcantara alias Maki, Rudy B. Kidlat, and Rona G. Valenzuela, were arrested during a buy-bust operation around 1:10 a.m. along Osmeña Road, Vito Cruz, Manila.







Eleazar said the three served as drug couriers of a criminal syndicate connected to the group of Chinese and Muslims engaged in the illegal drug trade operating in Metro Manila and Cavite province.

Authorities confiscated five plastic packs of shabu, the PHP1-million boodle money, and a red car which was used in the delivery of illegal drugs.

Eleazar said they recovered a total of one kilogram of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP6.8 million.

The suspects will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com