Ejercito opposes UHC law suspension amid PhilHealth anomalies

MANILA – Outgoing Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito on Friday opposed the idea of suspending the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) law amid the reported anomalies involving bogus dialysis treatments hounding the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

“We should not let patients who badly need dialysis suffer because of the allegations of fraudulent transactions within PhilHealth. PhilHealth should continue providing health services but ensure the authenticity of those who avail (of) the services,” Ejercito told reporters in a text message.

Ejercito noted that the UHC law provides stiffer penalties for unethical and fraudulent transactions, stressing that it should just be implemented properly.







Ejercito cited that a health care provider who commits an unethical act, abuses his authority, or performs a fraudulent act shall be punished by a fine of PHP200,000 for each count or suspension of the contract up to three months or the remaining period of its contract or accreditation. It shall also constitute a criminal violation punishable by imprisonment of six months and one day up to six years.

“It will be unfair for the rest to be deprived of PhilHealth’s services. Investigations should continue and appropriate charges should be filed,” he added.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the PhilHealth management to file criminal charges against those who misused the funds for years.

“The President instructs the institution’s acting President to submit a detailed report on these irregularities. We will put a stop to this corruption and we will make sure that the law on universal health care is strictly enforced,” he said.

Panelo added that PhilHealth is already acting on the matter.







“The PhilHealth has already initiated several actions on the matter. It filed several administrative complaints against those involved in the fraud,” he said.

Panelo reiterated the Duterte administration’s vow to combat corruption in government.

“The Duterte Administration is steadfast in its goal to eliminate corruption in all levels of the bureaucracy. All persons involved in the alleged fraud will be prosecuted and face accountability. They shall reap the harshest penalty imposed by law. Nothing can shield them from prosecution and punishment,” he said. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com