2 suspects killed in Nueva Ecija drug-bust

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — Two suspected drug pushers were killed in a buy-bust carried out by police operatives in Barangay Barrera here on Friday.

Lt. Col. Ponciano Zafra, city police chief, identified the suspects as Christopher Santiago, resident of Barangay Fatima, and Alvin Garcia, of Barangay Valle Cruz, both in this city.







Zafra said the suspects, both of legal age, died instantly after they exchanged fire with lawmen. The suspects yielded 13 sachets of suspected shabu and a PHP500 marked money.







Forensic investigators also recovered from the crime scene a .45 caliber pistol, a .38caliber revolver reportedly used by the suspects, as well as a tricycle with an improvised license plate.

Police said both suspects fired at the operatives but missed. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com