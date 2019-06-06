Ilocos Norte urges LGUs to intensify campaign vs. HIV/AIDS

LAOAG CITY—Citing the growing cases of human immunodeficiency virus/ acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) in Region 1 (Ilocos Region), the Ilocos Norte government through a resolution passed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday is urging all concerned local government units (LGUs) to intensify information and education campaign in local communities.

Authored by ex-officio Board Member Rafael Chua Medina, in his capacity as Sangguniang Kabataan Federated President in Ilocos Norte, Draft Provincial Resolution No. 2019-04-337 has enjoined the Communications and Media Office in coordination with LGUs and the Provincial Health Office to take the lead in the campaign against the prevention of HIV/AIDS.

As of December 2018, there have been a total of 1,351 reported cases of HIV/AIDS in the region with an average of 21 cases per month.







The highest number of cases, according to the report are male, aged 25 to 34.

“Awareness of this virus and how it affects us is the most effective way to end this worldwide killer disease. Information is every individual’s protection, and every one may take part in this campaign,” said Medina as he underscored those who are considered with high risk behavior should let themselves tested.







The HIV is a virus that destroys the human body’s natural defense against diseases and infections. If not treated properly, it could lead to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), the final stage of HIV.

Health experts have repeatedly warned against unprotected sex including the ABCDEs of preventing HIV–A for abstinence; B for being mutually faithful; C for the correct and consistent use of condoms; D for avoiding the use of drugs and avoiding the use of syringes; and E for the importance of being educated on HIV. Leilanie Adriano PNA – northboundasia.com