In Photos: CELEBRATING EID AL-FITR by: Philippine News Agency | 05/06/201905/06/2019 EID MUBARAK. Filipino Muslims kneel in prayer in celebration of Eid al-Fitr at the Rizal Park in Manila on Wednesday (June 5, 2019). Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com IN PRAYER. Muslim Filipinos kneel in prayer at the Rizal Park in Manila as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday (June 5, 2019). Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of one month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, prayer and reflection, is a joyous occasion for Muslims around the world. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com EARLY MORNING PRAYER. Muslim Filipinos say their morning prayers at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Wednesday (June 5, 2019) as Muslims around the world observed Eid al-Fitr. During Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, celebrations begin with a special morning prayer in mosques and open-air spaces and later move on to feasts. BEN BRIONES / PNA – northboundasia.com THANKSGIVING. A Muslim girl joins her mother in the early morning prayer at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Wednesday (June 5, 2019) as Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan when Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sundown for 30 days. BEN BRIONES / PNA – northboundasia.com END OF RAMADAN. Muslim Filipinos hug one another after the Eid al-Fitr morning prayers held at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Wednesday (June 5, 2019). Eid al-Fitr, which means “feast of breaking the fast”, is one of two official Muslim holidays, aside from Eid’l Adha or the “feast of sacrifice”. BEN BRIONES / PNA – northboundasia.com CELEBRATING EID AL-FITR. The Tamano family celebrates the end of Ramadan as they partake of food inside the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Wednesday (June 5, 2019). Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month and is observed with an early morning prayer in mosques and open-air spaces and feasts. BEN BRIONES / PNA – northboundasia.com