Germany in need of 350 Pinoy nurses

MANILA — The German government is in need of more than 300 Filipino nurses to be employed under the Triple Win Project, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the POEA reported that International Placement Service of the German Federal Employment Agency (ZAV/BA) will be hiring a total of 350 applicants for nursing positions in different health care facilities in the said country.

Successful candidates will be receiving a starting monthly salary of €2,000 (gross) (equivalent to over PHP116,000) that will be increased to €2,400 (close to PHP140,000) after recognition as a qualified nurse.







The POEA noted that the employer will also pay the visa and airfare from the Philippines to Germany and will assist the employee find a suitable accommodation, although the selected nurse will bear the expenses in full or in part of the board and lodging.

Qualified applicants must be a Filipino citizen, male or female, and permanent resident of the Philippines with Bachelor of Science in Nursing, active Philippine Nursing License and at least two years related professional experience (bedside) in hospitals, rehabilitation centers and/or care institutions.

Also applicants must have German language proficiency or willing to undergo German language training in the Philippines to attain Level B1 (to be paid by the employer) and must be able to attend the language class in April and May 2019; or with Bl or B2 Language Proficiency Level in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.







The POEA said those who are interested must register online at www.eservices.poea.gov.ph and personally submit the required documents at the POEA main office in Mandaluyong City.

Requirements include cover letter and curriculum vitae with colored passport size picture; High School Diploma (notarized copy); Nursing Diploma (notarized copy); Board Certificate and copy of license from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC); Certificates of employment in related field (previous and current) (notarized copy); Attendance and/or level certificate for German language, if available; Copy of valid Passport; and Certificate of POEA online Pre-employment Orientation Seminar (PEOS) (peos.poea.gov.ph).

The deadline for submission of applications is on June 7.

The Triple Win Project is a bilateral agreement between the German Federal Employment Agency (BA) and the POEA on the procedure, the selection, and the placement of Filipino nursing professionals in German health care facilities. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com