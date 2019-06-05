2 drug pushers killed, 17 nabbed in Bulacan ops

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — Two suspected drug peddlers were killed and 17 others were arrested in separate buy-bust operations by Bulacan police in two days, an official said Wednesday.

Col. Chito G. Bersaluna, Bulacan police director, said Benjie Vertudaza and Carlo Garga, included on the drug watchlist of Pulilan police, were killed in a shootout after they reportedly sold shabu to a poseur-buyer in Barangay Sto Cristo, Pulilan at 1:15 a. m. on Wednesday.







Members of Bulacan Scene of the Crime Operation recovered a Smith and Wesson cal. 38 revolver loaded with three live cartridges and two cartridge cases; one cal.38 without a trademark, a sling bag containing nine transparent plastics of suspected shabu; a cell phone, a motorcycle without plate number with sidecar and PHP500 marked money.

Meanwhile, the 17 other drug suspects were arrested in the cities of Meycauayan and San Jose Del Monte, and in the towns of Bocaue, Hagonoy, San Rafael and Baliwag during the drug operations on Tuesday.







Bersaluna identified the arrested drug suspects as Robelyn Insong, Richard Obamos, Estrella Garcia, Saida Baguan, Marlon Mitra, Christian Datuin, Artemio Ramirez Jr., Mary Ann Domingo, Engelbert Untalan, Stephanie Cerenia, Mandy Perez, Nestor Semanes, Francisco Viñas, Federico Taban, Myrah Mapandi, Norania Miraato and a 15-year-old minor.

A total of 48 plastic sachets of shabu and buy-bust money were confiscated from the suspects during the operations.

The arrested suspects and seized pieces of evidence were brought to Bulacan Crime Laboratory for appropriate examination while criminal complaints for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Acts of 2002) are being prepared for filing in court. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com