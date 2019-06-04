Security Bank, UCPB issue advisory for Eid’l Fitr holiday

MANILA – Most branches of Security Bank Corporation (Security Bank) and all branches of UCPB will be closed on Wednesday, June 5, in line with the observance of Eid’l Fitr (Feast of Ramadhan), which Malacanang has declared a holiday.

Security Bank, in an advisory, said two branches namely those in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and in NAIA 3 will, however, be open.







“For assistance, you may call our Customer Contact Center at 88-791-88 or email us at customercare@securitybank.com. Thank you,” it said.

Relatively, UCPB said “regular banking operations will resume on June 6, 2019.”

“UCPB ATMs (automated teller machines), internet banking and mobile banking facilities will remain available for clients’ transactions,” it added. Joann Villanueva / PNA – northboundasia.com





