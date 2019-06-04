Panelo may ask HUDCC to explain alleged Marawi fund diversion

MANILA — Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he may consider asking the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) to explain the PHP5 million it allegedly diverted to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF).

Panelo admitted that he has yet to read the Commission on Audit (COA) report, but will consider writing the HUDCC asking the agency to explain the reason for this fund diversion.

“First, I want to see the COA findings and then maybe I will write HUDCC regarding it,” Panelo told reporters in an interview after a Palace briefing.







In an audit report, the COA found that HUDCC signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the NCMF, transferring the amount to the agency to fund a 2018 Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

COA pointed out the amount was taken from the PHP500-million fund from the Office of the President (OP) which it allocated to HUDCC for Marawi City rehabilitation projects.

It noted that the purpose of the fund transfer was “not among the authorized expenses enumerated in the original MOA between OP and HUDCC.”







Panelo, who is also Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, said that if the COA audit report is true, then HUDCC could face raps for technical malversation.

“That would be technical malversation kung totoo. Hindi pa natin alam (if it’s true. But we don’t know that yet),” Panelo said.

“We’ll ask the HUDCC to explain kung totoo yun o hindi (if it’s true or not). But I think they will already explain kasi (because) COA has raised it,” he added. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com