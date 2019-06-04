Eid’l Fitr celebration slated June 5

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Grand Mufti here has declared June 5 as the celebration for Eid’l Fitr, marking the official end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan for the Muslim faithful.

“The crescent moon was not seen by clerics across the region so the end of Ramadan would be on nighttime of June 4 and Eid’l Fitr celebration on June 5,” Grand Mufti Abu Hurayra Udasan said over a local radio station Monday night.

Eid’l Fitr is the festival of “breaking the fast” that marks the end of Ramadan.

The end of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon based on the Islamic lunar calendar, indicating the beginning of a new month.







This developed as Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has banned the holding of motorcades and noise barrage in welcoming the Eid’l Fitr celebration in this city.

“I would like to remind all concerned about the prohibition on the holding of motorcade and noise barrage in welcoming the Eid’l Fitr,” the mayor said during the meeting of the City Peace and Order Council held at the South Seas Mall convention hall Monday afternoon.

“No less than the Darul Ifta has said that these practices are not in accordance with the teachings of Islam,” the mayor added.

Guiani-Sayadi has instructed all officials of the city 37 barangays to strictly implement the order. Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com





