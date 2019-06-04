DOJ to probe ‘Bikoy’ claims vs. opposition

MANILA — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday reiterated that his agency will look into claims made by Peter Joemel Advincula alias “Bikoy” accusing the opposition to be behind the viral videos “Ang Totoong Narcolist”.

This came after “Bikoy” returned to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for protective custody and submitted himself for investigation.

“I have requested a copy of Advincula’s affidavit from the PNP. We’ll take it from there,” Guevarra told reporters.







Advincula, who has claimed to be the hooded Bikoy in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos which accused a number of personalities, including family members of President Rodrigo Duterte of being involved in the illegal drugs trade, has since changed his story.

His latest claim implicates Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV and the Liberal Party whom he claimed were part of Project Sodoma which had the goal of undermining the administration and boost the chances of opposition senatorial candidates in the mid-term elections. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com





