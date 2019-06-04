14 SENATORS SUPPORT SOTTO AS SENATE PREXY by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 04/06/201904/06/2019 Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao hands over a copy of a Senate Resolution, signed by at least 14 senators, expressing support for the leadership of Senate President Vicente Sotto III in the upcoming 18th Congress at the Plenary Hall of the Senate Building in Pasay City on Monday (June 3, 2019). The resolution expressed support for Sotto’s leadership in the new Congress to maintain the Senate’s independence and uphold its “proud tradition” of being the bastion of democracy in the country. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com