P68-K worth of suspected shabu seized in Dagupan City

DAGUPAN CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Pangasinan, together with the Dagupan City Police Station, confiscated over 10 grams of suspected shabu with market value of PHP68,000 in a drug buy bust operation on Tuesday.

Bismarck Bengwayan, public information officer of PDEA Region 1 (Ilocos), identified the suspect as Ron-Ron Manalo, resident of Barangay Bonuan Gueset, this city.







“The suspect was identified positive of selling suspected illegal drugs by our intelligence validation and so we conducted an operation,” he said.

During the operation, the suspect upon learning he was dealing with agents, tried to escape and fired at the agents.

“When the agents are about to arrest him, he might have noticed because they were wearing vests, so he tried to run and fired at our agents, prompting the latter to fire back,” Bengwayan said.







The suspect died on the spot as he incurred fatal gunshot wounds, he added.

The authorities recovered from the suspect’s possession a .32-caliber pistol, among others. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com