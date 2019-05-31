Fire guts down 73 houses, kills 1 in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY— A woman suffering from a recent stroke died while two others were injured when a conflagration erupted in a village here Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the fire in Purok Matinabangon, Barangay Ubaldo Laya, burned down 73 houses, partly damaging five, and left 150 families homeless.



Grace Saquilabon, head of City Social Welfare and Development, identified the lone casualty as 58-year old Lydia Palarca, who was left in the house when her children panicked and forgot to bring her along.



The two other victims were injured as they ran for their safety, Saquilabon said.



The Bureau of Fire Protection said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.



Saquilabon said at least 142 families consisting of 690 individuals are temporarily staying in a covered court in the area.



“Our staff has continued profiling the victims,” said Saquilabon in an interview, adding the local government has already extended emergency food packs and sleeping kits to the victims. Divina Suson / PNA – northboundasia.com