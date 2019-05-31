Duterte declares June 5 regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 5 (Wednesday) a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

Duterte signed Proclamation 729 on May 28 to give the entire Filipino nation “full opportunity” to join the Muslim community in observance of Eid’l Fitr.







Earlier, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) recommended to declare June 5 a national holiday in observance of the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

Eid’l Fitr, which means “feast of breaking the fast”, is one of the two official Muslim holidays, aside from Eid’l Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’.







The holiday falls on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon shortly after sunset.

Eid’l Fitr is declared a national holiday through Republic Act 9177. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com