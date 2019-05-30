Explosion rocks house of Pangasinan barangay captain

SAN FABIAN, Pangasinan — An explosion caused by still unknown explosive device Monday night damaged the house of an incumbent barangay captain.

Maj. Melecio Mina, officer in charge of San Fabian Police Station, said Chairman Virgilio Garcia of Barangay Armal reported the explosion incident Tuesday morning.







“Garcia and his family heard a motorcycle in front of their house before the explosion happened. They did not bother to check who the culprit is due to fear. They reported the incident morning the following day, the only time they were able to check the extent of the damage caused by the explosion,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

Based on an initial investigation, Mina said the blast caused by still unknown explosive device destroyed the glass windows of Garcia’s house, and the windows and windshield of their car and van parked in front of their house.

The roof and pavement were also damaged.

No injury was reported after the incident.

“The barangay captain reported in our station the previous week about the threat he has been receiving,” he said.







Mina said investigators are still identifying the explosive device used by the suspect or suspects, and determining the motive.

“The suspect/ suspects took advantage of the heavy downpour last night in executing the crime,” he added. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com