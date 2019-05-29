Villar still richest senator

MANILA — Senator Cynthia Villar retained her ranking as the richest member of the Senate based on her 2018 statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) released Monday.

Villar’s declared net worth as of Dec. 31, 2018 was pegged at PHP3,719,941,858 with zero liabilities.







Villar was followed by Senator Manny Pacquiao, who reported a net worth of PHP3,005,808,000.

Pacqiuao declared assets amounting to PHP3,151,813,728, while registering liabilities amounting to PHP146,005,728.

The eight other senators who landed in the Top 10 richest are Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto (PHP555.32 million), Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri (PHP182.85 million), Sonny Angara (PHP135.84 million), JV Ejercito (PHP132.82 million), Franklin Drilon (PHP97.72 million) Sherwin Gatchalian (PHP96.21 million), Grace Poe (PHP93.039 million), and Richard Gordon (PHP71.285 million).







Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was at the bottom of the list with P7,533,012 wealth in his SALN with total assets amounting to PHP15,909,800 but with PHP8,376,787 in liabilities. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com