New Dagupan police chief vows to focus on internal cleansing

DAGUPAN CITY — Lt. Col. Percival Pineda, the new officer-in-charge of the Dagupan City Police Station (DCPS), vowed to focus on internal cleansing in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s programs, particularly on instilling discipline and integrity among policemen.

“Lahat ng ayaw ng Presidente, katulad ng pagpunta sa mga casino, ay mahigpit na ipinagbabawal. Magiging istrikto tayo rito (Everything that the President dislikes such as going to casino is strictly prohibited. We will be strict on this),” said Pineda as he took over the post vacated by Lt. Col. Jandale Sulit on Monday.







“Our policemen will go back to basic. We will go back to proper grooming, the do’s and don’ts while being deployed and the right attitude while in public places,” he added.

Pineda, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Batch 2001, was the budget and fiscal officer of the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group prior to his appointment as OIC of the Dagupan police.

He said among his first major tasks are the preparation for the upcoming ‘Balik Eskwela’ on June 3 and the city’s flooding problem during rainy season.

Pineda promised to carry on his predecessor’s programs, hoping to build good relationship with the incoming administration of the city government.

He also vowed to serve the public and make the police station open to the public 24/7.

“Rest assured that you will see me around the city. We will be there for all the Dagupeños,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sulit thanked Mayor Belen Fernandez and the people of Dagupan City for their all-out support in making his campaigns and programs for the community successful.







“Thank you to all the citizen of Dagupan. My service here has been fruitful. I am proud to say that I was once a chief of police of Dagupan City,” Sulit said.

He is hoping that Pineda will continue his policies and programs, particularly the “Bantay Kaabay” project, which enables the community to love, not fear, the police.

Sulit also thanked the DCPS personnel for maintaining a high morale during his stint as their head. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com