Scattered rains continue over most parts of PH on Tuesday

MANILA — Scattered rains will continue to prevail over most parts of the archipelago, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas and Mindanao will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, Palawan and Mindoro.

The same weather condition will prevail over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon due to the southwesterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will blow over the whole country with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com