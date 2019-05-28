Imee hopes for smooth transition in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY—Outgoing Ilocos Norte Governor and Senator-elect Ma. Imelda Josefa “Imee” Marcos on Monday enjoined provincial capitol workers to prepare a smooth transition as she turns over the key of leadership to her son, Matthew Joseph Manotoc.

In her speech just after the flag raising ceremony attended by provincial officials and government workers from the different line agencies, Marcos thanked her constituents including the department heads who performed well despite her long absence at the Capitol due to the grueling campaign.







“It’s a real joy to be back home. The north indeed remembers and I will never forget. I did not campaign here but we are number 1 in solid north,” said Marcos, referring to the overwhelming support she received from the Ilocano-speaking provinces in northern Luzon.

With five weeks more to go before the newly-elected officials will take office on June 30, 2019, Marcos assured that the Metro Ilocos development plan would push through under the new administration of her son, along with other provincial, city and municipal officials.

On June 28, the Engineering department will break ground the simultaneous improvement of the Ferdinand E. Marcos Sports Stadium, the Dap-ayan Center and extension of the Provincial Capitol Building.

“Let’s try to quickly make up and help each other for the transition of leadership,” Marcos said, as she expressed confidence the next governor would bring his own talents to the job.

Since last week, Manotoc has been visiting various departments of the Ilocos Norte government such as the Gov. Roque B. Ablan Memorial Hospital, Ilocos Norte Youth Development Office, Office of the Provincial Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Office and the Provincial Library among others.







The 30-year-old new governor of Ilocos Norte said in an earlier interview that he looks forward to leading the province in a collaborative way.

“Nowadays, leadership is a little more collaborative. I’ll be a little more collaborative with my staff, try to listen to everyone, and work with people,” he said. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com