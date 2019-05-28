‘Coordination’ leads to seizure of P124-M shabu in P’sinan

URDANETA CITY, Pangasinan — The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) thanked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for the successful seizure of PHP124-million worth of illegal drugs from Chinese nationals in the province last week.

Col. Wilson Joseph Lopez, provincial director of PPPO, said the amount of illegal drugs intercepted is a “big loss” to the supply of prohibited drugs in the market.







“We thanked the authorities for their collaboration. Because of it, the said illegal drugs were not able to be sold in the market here in our province,” Lopez said in a radio interview Monday.

He disclosed that PDEA told PPPO of the illegal drugs allegedly to be transported in the province, which prompted the police to secure search warrants against the Chinese nationals.

“We learned that we have one target. So on Thursday last week, the van carrying the illegal drugs was intercepted by the NBI and PDEA along the Manaoag-Urdaneta City road,” Lopez said.

Lt. Col. John Guiagui, chief of Urdaneta City police station, said they have been monitoring one of the arrested Chinese nationals since February.

“They have rented a place in Doña Trinidad barangay Camantiles here. The place was far from the eyes of the people since it is secluded and its road is even rough and not yet concreted. We’ve learned later on that they also rented places in Calasiao and Mangaldan towns,” he said in an interview Monday.

“We have secured a search warrant against Lui Bin since May 20 but we waited for his return before we could serve it,” he said.

The search warrant issued against Lui Bin yielded positive, with the authorities confiscating 300 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP1.7 million from his rented place.







“Based from our initial investigation, it seemed they are repackaging the illegal drugs here before they deliver it to as far as Metro Manila,” Guiagui added.

The other Chinese nationals arrested are Lu Jun, Li Yu and Ye Ling. They are all now under custody of NBI in Manila.

It was learned that one of them has expired documents while the other is undocumented. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com