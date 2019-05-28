15 people stabbed in knife rampage in park near Tokyo

TOKYO — A total of 15 people had been injured, some critically, after a man went on a stabbing rampage in a park close to Japan’s capital Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, quoting local fire department and police officials, reported that majority of the victims of the stabbing spree at a park in Kawasaki City were children of elementary school age.







According to local police, eight elementary school children and seven adults are receiving treatment for stab wounds. The police said that two adults and one child are without vital signs as a result of the attack.







The suspect in the stabbing rampage has been taken into custody, with police saying that the attacker himself sustained serious injuries in his shoulder.

According to the latest reports, the suspect himself is unconscious. Police have retrieved two knives from the scene of the attack. (Xinhua)