10 hurt as multicab plunges off ravine

COTABATO CITY — Ten persons were hurt when a pickup-type multicab vehicle plunged into a ravine in Antipas, North Cotabato Sunday.

All 10 occupants of the multicab, including the driver, miraculously survived the 9 a.m. crash in Barangay Pontevedra, according to Capt. Bernard Abarquez, Antipas municipal police chief.

He named the survivors as Virgilio Amandoron; Heber Caahao, 59; Mary Luiz Digal, 35; Glenda Dejesica, 39; Flordeliza Pacultan; Aser Guanzon, 48; Catherine Cañete, 46; Flordeliza Pacultad and Jolly Beth Dayot, all residents of Barangay Gambodes, Arakan, North Cotabato.

The driver, Ronald Dayot, claimed that the vehicle’s brake system malfunctioned while he was negotiating a downward portion of the national highway in the area.

“The vehicle hit the highway barrier before plunging into a 20-foot ravine,” Abarquez said. All the victims sustained minor injuries in the head and body. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com