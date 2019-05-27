Trillanes snubs Makati court hearing on rebellion

MANILA — Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was a no-show on Monday at the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC Branch 150) for the first hearing of the rebellion charges filed against him for his alleged part in the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege.

Judge Elmo Alameda presided over the case which resumed after the Court of Appeals (CA) last March turned down the lawmaker’s plea to stop his indictment for rebellion.







In a resolution dated March 18, the CA’s Ninth Division, through Associate Justice Apolinario D. Bruselas Jr., denied the application for a temporary restraining order (TRO) filed by Trillanes’ counsel.

Associate Justices Myra V. Garcia Fernandez and Geraldine Fiel Macarang concurred with the decision.

The Makati court originally set Trillanes’ hearing on March 20 but reset it to May 27 after Trillanes’ counsel, Reynaldo Robles, cited that he has a previous commitment to appear in another trial.







In September last year, Alameda issued a warrant of arrest against Trillanes for rebellion over his involvement in the 2007 Oakwood mutiny.

The reinstatement of charges came after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 572 which declared the former Navy Lt. Senior Grade’s amnesty as void ab initio (from the beginning). Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com