DUTERTE AND ROBREDO AT PMA GRAD RITES by: Presidential Photo | 27/05/201927/05/2019 President Rodrigo R. Duterte greets Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo on the sidelines of the commencement exercises of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) ‘Mabalasik’ Class of 2019 at Fort General Gregorio Del Pilar in Baguio City on May 26, 2019. In his keynote speech, Duterte called on the graduates to be humble, be teachable and always be grateful for those who taught, prayed and believed in them. (Ace Morandante/Presidential Photo)