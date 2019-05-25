TALENT SEARCH FOR YOUNG SCIENTISTS by: Philippine News Agency | 25/05/201925/05/2019 The National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) presents the 2019 Talent Search for Young Scientist (NTSYS) and 2019 DOST-NSTW Outstanding Research and Development Award (ORDA) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Pasay City on Wednesday (May 23, 2019). Photo shows the six finalists in the talent search — (from left) Dr. Lillian Jennifer Rodriguez, Assistant Professor at the University of the Philippines, Diliman; Dr. Marla Redillas, Associate Professor at De La Salle University-Manila; Dr. Darwin Putungan, of University of the Philippines in Los Baños, Laguna; Dr. Gladys Pascual, from Visayas State University in Baybay, Leyte; Dr. Deo Florence Onda, Assistant Professor at UP Diliman; and Dr. Neil Stephen Lopez, Assistant Professor of DLSU Manila. BEN BRIONES / PNA – northboundasia.com