Cloudiness, rains over PH Saturday

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms on Saturday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Cagayan Valley and the Bicol regions, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon due to a frontal system.







The same weather conditions are expected over Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, ARMM, and Soccsksargen due to the southwesterly wind flow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA cautioned residents in these areas against possible flash floods or landslides caused by thunderstorms.

It added that the country may also experience slight to moderate coastal waters with waves up to 2.1 meters high because of light to moderate winds. Catherine Teves / PNA – northboundasia.com





