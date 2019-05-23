Ban songs that ‘promote’ illegal drug use: PDEA

MANILA — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday asked the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to ban the airing of the song of Shantie Dope titled “Amatz”, which allegedly contains lyrics pertaining to the effects of illegal drugs.

In a letter dated May 20, PDEA Director General Aaron N. Aquino requested the MTRCB, Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM), and the ABS-CBN Corp. to prevent playing of the song and its promotion in the different media stations throughout the country.







The chorus of the song is mostly about “Lakas ng amats ko, sobrang natural, walang halong kemikal.”

The lyrics also mention, “Ito hinangad ko; lipadin ay mataas pa sa kayang ipadama sayo ng gramo, di bale ng musika ikamatay,” which the PDEA chief said promotes the use of marijuana.

“It appears that the singer was referring to the high effect of marijuana, being in its natural/organic state and not altered by any chemical compound,” Aquino explained.







“We respect and appreciate our artists in the music industry. However, we strongly oppose the promotion of musical pieces or songs that encourage the recreational use of drugs like marijuana and shabu. It is contrary to our fight against illegal drugs,” he added.

Aquino said airing songs that feature the use of illegal drugs as harmless could mislead the vulnerable youth and make them believe that it is all right to use illegal drugs.

“This runs contrary to the Duterte’s administration’s crusade against illegal drugs,” he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com