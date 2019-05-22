Smooth turnover of Baguio leadership assured

BAGUIO CITY — Incoming city officials, led by Mayor-elect Benjamin Magalong, are assured of a smooth transition when they assume their posts on June 30.

Outgoing Mayor Mauricio Domogan issued on April 16 Administrative Order 049-2019 creating a transition team, in compliance to Department of the Interior and Local Government’s memo circular requiring the different levels in the local government to prepare for an effective turnover of responsibility.







“The team will make sure that everything is set in place for the implementation of the development programs which his administration prioritized this year,” Aileen Refuerzo, city information office chief, said.

The transition team is composed of the incumbent Mayor as chairman, City Administrator Carlos Canilao as vice chair, the 15 city department heads, two division chiefs, DILG-Baguio City Director Evelyn Trinidad and an officer of the Baguio Association of Retired Persons to represent the civil society or people’s organization as members.

Refuerzo said the transition team would be tasked to conduct an inventory of all properties, assemble all documents and records, organize a turn-over ceremony and prepare the prescribed data capture form for submission to the DILG.







Refuerzo added that a turn-over ceremony, which includes a briefing on the governance assessment report and key challenges to the incoming set of officials, would also be prepared.

Domogan, who completed his three terms as mayor, ran for the city’s congressional seat in the 2019 mid-term polls but failed to earn the voters’ nod. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com