PROCLAMATION OF SENATORS by: Philippine News Agency | 22/05/201922/05/2019 The National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) proclaims the 12 winning senators at the PICC Tent Forum in Pasay City on Wednesday (May 22, 2019). Leading the senators-elect with the highest number of votes are reelectionist Senators Cynthia Villar (in yellow dress) and Grace Poe-Llamanzares (in white dress) followed by former Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (3rd place), come-backing senator Pilar Juliana “Pia” Cayetano (4th), former Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa (5th), reelectionist Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara (6th); comebacking senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid (7th); former Ilocos Norte governor Maria Imelda Josefa “Imee” Marcos (8th); former Metro Manila Development Authority chairman Francis Tolentino (9th); reelectionist Aquilino Martin “Koko” Pimentel III (10th); former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. (11th); and reelectionist Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Binay (12th). Jess M. Escaros Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com