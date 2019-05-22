51 winning party-list groups proclaimed

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), on Wednesday officially proclaimed the winning 51 party-list groups in the May 13 midterm national and local elections at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum in Pasay City.

The 51 party-list groups, according to the Comelec, are entitled to 61 seats available in the House of Representatives.

“The Commission on Elections en banc sitting as the National Board of Canvassers of party lists hereby declares the following party-list groups as winners in the party-list elections of 2019 entitled the total number of seats indicated in the respective names to serve for a term of three years beginning at noon of June 30, 2019,” the Comelec resolution read.







The groups that have received three seats each are ACT-CIS and BAYAN MUNA while AKO BICOL, CIBAC, ANG PROBINSYANO, 1-PACMAN, MARINO and PROBINSYANO AKO secured two seats each group.

On the other hand, the groups that earned one seat each are SENIOR CITIZENS, MAGSASAKA, APEC, GABRIELA, AN WARAY, COOP-NATCCO, ACT TEACHERS, PHILRECA, AKO BISAYA, TINGOG SINIRANGAN, ABONO, BUHAY, DUTERTE YOUTH, KALINGA, PBA, ALONA, RECOBODA, BH (Bagong Henerasyon), BAHAY, CWS, ABANG LINGKOD, A TEACHER, BHW, SAGIP, TUCP, MAGDALO, GP, MANILA TEACHERS, RAM, ANAKALUSUGAN, AKO PADAYON, AAMBIS-OWA, KUSUG TAUSUG, DUMPER PTDA, TGP, PATROL, AMIN, AGAP, LPGMA, OFW FAMILY, KABAYAN, DIWA, and KABATAAN.

A total of 134 party-list groups participated in last midterm polls. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com





