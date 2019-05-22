2 drug dealers killed, 9 others nabbed in Bulacan ops

CAMP GEN ALEJO S SANTOS, Bulacan — Two alleged drug dealers were killed and nine other drug suspects, including a minor, were arrested in various buy-bust operations conducted in the province for two days.

Colonel Chito Bersaluna, provincial director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the two neutralized suspects were a certain alias “Bong Retuya”, included in the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) watchlist of San Rafael Municipal Police Station; and Edwin Domingo, 42, laborer, of Barangay Dulong Bayan, City of San Jose Del Monte.

Investigation showed that Retuya, together with his unidentified cohort engaged the police officers in a shootout after they noticed that they were dealing with an undercover agent during a drug transaction in Barangay Sampaloc, San Rafael around 10:30 p.m. Monday.







“The operatives retaliated which resulted in the neutralization of Retuya, while his cohort managed to escape,” Bersaluna said.

Recovered were eight plastic sachets of shabu, one caliber .45 pistol with magazine, two empty shells for caliber 9-mm, three empty shells for caliber .45 and a black car.

Domingo, the other slain suspect, was likewise killed after he drew his gun and shot at the operatives when he sensed that he was dealing with a police poseur buyer in a drug transaction in Barangay Muzon, City of San Jose Del Monte around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Recovered were 15 plastic sachets of shabu, one .38-caliber revolver loaded with three fired cartridges and one live ammunition, three pieces of .22-caliber TCM fired cartridge, buy-bust money and a motorcycle without plate number.







Bersaluna said the nine drug suspects were nabbed during the buy-bust operations in the towns of Plaridel, Balagtas, Calumpit, Marilao, and Baliwag.

They were David Ramos, included in the drug watchlist of Plaridel Municipal Police Station; Recuerdo Deumania, who is on the PDEA/PNP unified watchlist and earlier surrendered in Oplan Tokhang of Balagtas Municipal Police Station; Rosal Victorio, Rommel Francisco Aquino, Sancho Garcia Rivera, Rommel Candelaria Cortez, Reginal Felipe, Alfredo Gonzales, and a 16-year-old girl, included in the drug watchlist of Plaridel Municipal Police Station.

A total of 22 plastic sachets of shabu and buy-bust money were seized.

The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Bulacan Crime Laboratory for examination. The suspects now face criminal complaints for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of Article II of RA 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Acts of 2002. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com