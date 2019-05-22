10 die, 8 injured in Albay town jeepney plunge

LEGAZPI CITY — Ten people died and eight others were injured, including the driver, when a passenger jeepney fell into a ravine in Sitio Hulanding, Barangay San Jose in Libon, Albay on Tuesday afternoon, a Philippine National Police official said.

Major Ryan Atanacio, Libon police chief, said in an interview on Wednesday that the total number of passengers inside the vehicle was only 19, including the driver and the jeepney conductor, the only one unhurt “as he was able to jump” before the vehicle fell into the ravine.







Atanacio said the road accident happened when the brakes of the jeepney being driven by Rolando Olade failed. Injured passengers were rushed to various hospitals.

He added that the driver, who fled from the scene of the accident, is now under their custody. “The driver who also needs treatment is now under our custody. Pinasamahan na namin siya para magpa-X-ray sa Legazpi, (Policemen accompanied him for his X-ray test in Legazpi),” the police official said.

Atanacio said the driver might face charges of reckless in prudence resulting to multiple homicide and damage to property.







The police official identified those who died as Maria Suelo Bagulbagul, a teacher assigned at Apud Elementary School in Libon; Jonnel Potencio, a bank teller from Taguig City; Erica Potencio; Carlo Custodio; Marivic Buendia, principal of Apud Elementary School; Adelina Armillo; Lolita Bonaobra; Teodora Rima; Ma. May Rima; and Lina Botor.

Those seriously injured included Ma. Celeste Melgar; Kreshia Mae Reantaso; Jaela Mae Revale, another teacher of Apud Elementary School; Almerol Jenica Talabon; Dinabel Siaron; Casmera Medina Pintor and Jimmyma Almerol. Connie Calipay / PNA – northboundasia.com