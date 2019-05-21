No suspect yet in OFW’s death; PH hopes to repatriate remains soon

MANILA — The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said no suspect has been identified yet in the death of Filipina household worker Ma. Constancia Lago Dayag last week.

“(The Kuwait authorities) conducted interview to the sickly 60-year-old employer (of Dayag), no suspect yet,” Charge d’affaires of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait Mohd. Noordin Pendosina Lomondot said in a text message Monday night.

Lomondot had met with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait to seek assistance in expediting the release of the forensic report, which is usually processed within four to six weeks.

As of posting, the Philippine government is still waiting for the release of a forensic report from Kuwait’s Criminal Investigation Division.







Meanwhile, the Embassy is hoping that Dayag’s remains could be repatriated to Manila in “two days time,” said Lomondot.

The Philippine government will shoulder the cost of the shipment of Dayag’s remains from the Gulf state to her hometown in Isabela.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier made assurances that it will continue providing legal and other forms of assistance to Dayag’s next of kin, even as it confirmed that a criminal case has already been filed.

At the same time, it expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the late Filipina.

Dayag was pronounced dead-on-arrival after being rushed to Al-Sabah Hospital, Kuwait on May 14, 2019. Her body reportedly bore various contusions and hematoma, as well as signs of sexual assault.

According to the DFA, Dayag was deployed as a household service worker in Kuwait in January 2016 and returned in 2018 as a Balik-Manggagawa on a second contract with the same Kuwaiti employer. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com





