6 men, female minor nabbed for pot session in Benguet

CAMP DANGWA, Benguet — Seven people, including a minor, were caught in a pot session in La Trinidad, Benguet on Monday night, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Cordillera.

PRO-Cordillera information officer Major Carolina Lacuata, in a statement Tuesday, identified the arrested suspects as Beljimar Nabus Botic, 20 and Erickson Bucang, 23, both residents of Puguis, La Trinidad, Benguet; Jeric Espada Bittong, 19, resident of Pico; Xaxunyro Ocampo, 27, resident of Poblacion, Kilometer 6; Jideon Manzano, 49 and Rogen Castro Bangoy, 18, both residents of Betag, all of La Trinidad, Benguet and a female minor.

“The arrest was a result of an information from a concerned citizen who informed the police that a pot session was ongoing in one of the boarding house at Barangay Betag,” Lacuata said.

Joint operatives of the Regional Intelligence Division of the PRO-Cordillera and members of the Special Drug Enforcement Unit of La Trinidad Municipal Police Station organized an anti illegal drugs operation, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Authorities seized 12 heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu and assorted drug paraphernalia from the suspects.







She said the suspects are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Acts of 2002.

“The accomplishment reflects the dedication and unwavering support of the public to the police force and to the marching orders of President Rodrigo Duterte to totally stamp out the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country,” said PRO-Cordillera director, Brig. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson, in a statement. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





