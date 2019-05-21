3-vehicle smash-up kills 1 in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat — A truck driver was killed while two other drivers were injured in a three-vehicle smash-up along the national highway here Monday morning.

Fire Captain Jonathan Gazo, chief of the Isulan Central Fire Station, said two of the vehicles caught fire after the collision at past 6 a.m. amid a light downpour in Barangay Mapantig, a village in Isulan bordering Esperanza town in the same province.

Police Executive Master Sgt. Elmer Segura, the Isulan fire department chief investigator, said the accident involved a 12-wheeler wing-van, an Isuzu Elf truck, and a Toyota Town Ace passenger vehicle.

Segura identified the fatality as Rene Aporada, a resident of Esperanza and driver of the Isuzu Elf truck.

“Aporada was pinned inside his vehicle that went ablaze after the head-on collision with the wing van truck,” said Gazo in an interview with reporters here following the mishap.

Injured were Nilo Cabuhay, the wing van driver, and Andal Usop, of Mamasapano, Maguindanao, and driver of the Town Ace passenger vehicle.

Gazo said the impact of the collision between the two trucks was so strong that merchandise loaded at the wing van were thrown off on the highway’s pavement.

The passenger vehicle was also hit by one of the trucks because of the impact. Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com