Village dad hurt in NoCot town ambush

COTABATO CITY — Policemen have launched a manhunt for two motorcycle-riding men who wounded a village official in an ambush in Pikit, North Cotabato on Sunday night.

Speaking for the North Cotabato police, Lt. Col. Bernard Tayong, said Col. Maximo Layugan, provincial police director, had ordered the manhunt after a witness provided vital information to the local police about the gunmen.







“Police tracking teams are in pursuit of the persons of interest,” Tayong said in an interview over a local radio station on Monday.

The victim, Samama Guiamadel, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was driving a motorbike heading towards the town proper when ambushed in Barangay Rajah Muda.







Guiamadel, a Rajah Muda village council member, is currently confined in a hospital in Kidapawan City.

Tayong said police investigators are also trying to determine the motive behind the attack. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com