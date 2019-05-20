Pinoy fans disappointed with Donaire for snubbing Gomera

DAVAO CITY — Filipino boxing fans have expressed disappointed with Nonito Donaire Jr. for his action during Saturday night’s fight between Filipino boxer Jelbirt Gomera and United Kingdom’s Ryan Burnett in Belfast.

Donaire was seen showing his support for Burnett during the fight and even congratulated him.







“Pero kahit minsan man lang sana before or after the fight ay kinumusta o pinansin mo sila diyan sa Belfast (Even just for once, before or after the fight, you [Donaire] should have greeted them in Belfast),” said Darwin Miller Angelo Dep-ay of Highland Boxing Promotions.

“But, as one of your biggest fans, kahit ganun ang nangyari (despite the incident), I’ll still support you in your future fight,” Dep-ay said.

Donaire is a friend of Burnett but the 26-year-old Gomera is a fellow from General Santos City.







“(I’m) just disappointed, not angry,” Dep-ay said.

Gomera lost to the 26-year-old Burnett in a sixth-round technical knockout.

Lito Delos Reyes / PNA – NORTHBOUNDASIA.COM