Pangasinan solon vows to focus on agriculture, tourism, youth

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher de Venecia is set to work on his unfinished legislation, such as the Expanded Crop Insurance and the Magna Carta for Young Farmers, following his re-election for a second term.

De Venecia won against three other candidates — former vice mayor Alvin Fernandez (son of the late mayor Alipio Fernandez Jr.) who earned 43,718 votes; outgoing Dagupan City Councilor Red Erfe-Mejia, who obtained 15,655 votes; and businessman Winky Manaois (from the Manaois political clan) who had 1,680 votes.

De Venecia was re-elected for a second term after he garnered 166,917 votes or 73.21 percent of the total votes cast. It was technically a real political battle as he ran unopposed in 2016. He was a substitute for his mother that time.

“I will file again in the 18th Congress the bill on expanded crop insurance; the Magna Carta for young farmers; provision of funding and manpower to cultural agencies, and consolidating them; bill on the creation of the Department of Sports; the Philippine Space Agency, the bill was passed on the third reading in Congress but is pending at the Senate; and the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity bill, which was also passed at the Lower House but is pending at the Senate,” he said in an interview Thursday.







He said he will continue pushing for his advocacy on agriculture and tourism, which he noted is different from the advocacies of his parents.







“I’m not in the habit of comparing myself to my parents. I know I cannot compare with what they did. I can only forge a new path, moving forward. I can only be my own person,” he said.

De Venecia’s proclamation on Thursday by the Provincial Board of Canvassers, headed by its chairman, provincial elections supervisor Ericson Oganiza, and members Prosecutor Abraham Ramos (vice chairman) and Pangasinan II Schools Division Supt. Donato Balderas Jr. (secretary), was witnessed by his parents, five-time Speaker of the House of Representatives Jose de Venecia Jr. and former legislator Gina de Venecia, as well as his brother, Philip Cruz.

“It is bittersweet with the loss of some key allies. I’m extremely grateful to all who helped in my campaign and for those who trusted and supported me. I’m going to work my absolute hardest to be able to provide for the needs of our constituents,” he said. Liwayway Yparraguirre PNA – northboundasia.com