P1-M reward up for Italian national’s killers

DUMAGUETE CITY – The wife of an Italian national who was murdered in late March at their home in Dauin, Negros Oriental is offering a PHP1-million reward to anybody who can provide information leading to the identity or arrest of the perpetrator/s.

Lawyer Rafael Orillana on Monday confirmed this, saying his client, Cyril Guarnerio, is offering the reward to encourage witnesses to come out in the open and help police authorities in the investigation on the death of her husband, Andrea Guarnerio.

Guarnerio, 49, was shot dead around 8:50 p.m. last March 28 at his office situated close to their house in Barangay Poblacion District 1 of said town.







No witness has so far surfaced to provide information on the killing, according to Orillana.

The lawyer said they will appeal to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct its own investigation into the death of the Italian national.

Orillana clarified that the reward money shall only be given “upon final verification and confirmation by competent authorities”. Mary Judaline Partlow / PNA – northboundasia.com