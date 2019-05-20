Man dies inside NAIA restroom

MANILA — A man who was found unresponsive was declared “dead on the scene” inside a restroom at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Sunday, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported.

Consuelo Bungag, MIAA Public Affairs Department officer-in-charge, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that the janitor who saw the man enter the restroom was also the one who reported the incident to authorities, saying the man has not come out of the restroom.

The man, identified as Richard Alexander Parenas, apparently entered the restroom past 6 a.m. on Sunday.







In a statement, MIAA said the airport’s medical team received an emergency call at 8:19 a.m., regarding a man found unresponsive inside a cubicle.

It said the medical team found Parenas on the toilet seat, “unresponsive to any form of verbal or physical stimulation, with dilated pupils and was without a pulse, spontaneous breathing or heartbeat.”

He was also showing “beginning signs of lividity in the gravity-dependent areas of his body.”







Parenas was seen entering the restroom at about 6:15 a.m., according to the janitor who reported the incident.

Meanwhile, the MIAA medical team said Parenas died of cardio-respiratory arrest with unknown cause.

It was found that Parenas had checked in at 5:26 a.m. for a Davao-bound flight. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com