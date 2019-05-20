Lucy Torres-Gomez not interested in Speakership

TACLOBAN CITY — Actress-turned-congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez said she is not aspiring to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, even if her name is on the shortlist.

“The Speaker is the President’s choice and I’m not interested in the Speakership. There are other contenders in the Speakership and ultimately it all boils down to the President’s choice,” Torres-Gomez said during her proclamation late Thursday afternoon as re-elected representative of Leyte’s fourth legislative district.

Torres-Gomez was the last top elected official in Leyte proclaimed by the provincial board of canvassers at the capitol here after corrupted SD cards delayed the transmission of votes in Ormoc City.

The lady solon earned 178,919 votes, way more than the 51,155 votes garnered by rival Winnie Codilla.







Prior to the May 13 elections, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) President Aquilino Pimentel announced that the party has shortlisted eight names as next House Speaker. They are Torres-Gomez, Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, Cavite Rep. Alex Advincula, Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales, San Juan Rep. Ronaldo Zamora, Cavite Rep. Abraham Tolentino, Marinduque Rep. Lord Alan Velasco, and South Cotabato Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez.

Torres-Gomez said that instead of thinking of becoming a House Speaker, she would rather put her focus on how she can improve her performance as a lawmaker.

“I just finished a battle in the fourth district and all mayors and all my allies had won. There’s a lot of work to be done in the fourth district,” Torres-Gomez said.

“The straight three terms is not enough to finish all the work that needs to be done. That’s the life of a public servant. There is always something that can be done better.”







For this term, Torres-Gomez said that among the bills that she will be pushing are those that can help develop the tourism industry.

The lady legislator’s win has sealed her family’s political dominance in the fourth district of Leyte. Her husband, actor-politician Richard Gomez secured his second term as Ormoc City Mayor, defeating his rival former mayor Eric Codilla.

The Torres-Gomez political clan ended the 27-year dynasty of the Codilla family in northwestern Leyte as the Torres-Gomez clan succeeded in expanding their turf.

The clan took the last bailiwick of the Codillas – the town of Kananga, Leyte – after Lucy’s brother, Board Member Matt Torres, beat incumbent Mayor Rowena Codilla in the mayoral race. Roel Amazona / PNA – northboundasia.com