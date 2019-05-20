Baguio City records 42% drop in index crimes

BAGUIO CITY — The crime volume in the city is on a steady decline, particularly index crimes, which declined by 42 percent, over one year and four months, the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) reported.

“What is notable in this decrease is the emphasis on the reduction of index crimes, from 703 in 2017 to only 409 in 2018, a statistical decrease of 294 incidents or 42 percent, or almost half,” Col. Allen Rae Co, acting BCPO director, said during the flag-raising ceremony here Monday.

Co added that from January to April, there was a 16 percent reduction, or 22 incidents, in index crimes.







Index crimes are crimes against property, such as theft, robbery, and car theft; as well as crimes against persons, such as homicide, murder, rape, and physical injuries.

Co said the crime volume from January to April dropped by 27 percent to 834 from 1,150 cases in the same period last year.

He said that in 2017, a total of 3,478 crimes were recorded in Baguio City compared to 3,313 in 2018.

“The bulk of incidents recorded fell under the vehicular traffic accidents, of which there were nine homicide cases, 394 physical injuries, and 1,757 damage to property due to reckless imprudence,” Co said.

“This manageable crime situation is a jumpstart to an even more peaceful and productive Baguio as each one of us gives their full support to our campaign against illegal drugs,” he added.

Co said index crimes and crimes in general have a direct relation to the illegal drugs problem, hence the unrelenting effort to rid the streets of users and pushers.







“With the mandate that there is no letting up in the campaign against illegal drugs, the BCPO sustained its pursuit of drug personalities in the city, resulting in the arrest of 74 personalities in violation of the anti-illegal drugs law in 2018,” he said.

A total of 2.48 kg. of shabu had been confiscated and six drug personalities arrested, two of them high-value targets.

Co said the city remains the sixth safest city in Southeast Asia but is moving forward to achieve the target of becoming the safest city in the Asian region. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com