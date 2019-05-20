Another mild quake jolts parts of Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded in some parts of Ilocos Norte at 2:20 p.m. Monday, state seismologists said.

Traced at 40 km. northwest of Pagudpud, the mild quake was tectonic in origin with a depth of 2 km., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Intensity II was reported in Laoag; and Intensity I in Sinait, Ilocos Sur and Claveria, Cagayan. Phivolcs said it is not expecting aftershocks and damages from the tremor. On Election Day last week, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Pagudpud town. (PNA)





