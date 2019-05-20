149 cops deployed to Jones, Isabela for special polls

MANILA — A total of 149 cops were deployed Monday to a barangay in Jones town, Isabela province where a special election was held, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, said.

“As of 6 a.m. today (Monday), we have deployed a total number of 149 PNP personnel to secure and assure the safe conduct of special elections in Barangay Dicamay Uno in Jones, Isabela,” Albayalde told reporters during a press briefing held at Camp Crame.







He said the deployment of additional policemen aims to ensure that no group or personality would again sabotage the election in the area.

“Until now, we are not lowering our guards yet and all election security measures will be similarly implemented in the succeeding days and weeks until the official culmination of the election period on June 12,” Albayalde said.

The deployment of the cops is due to the incident last May 14, a day after the national and local polls, when gunmen intercepted a truck carrying election canvassers and election paraphernalia in Barangay Sta. Isabel.







The gunmen then took the two vote counting machines and ballots and burned them before fleeing.

The getaway vehicle of the gunmen was found abandoned but burned. Two persons were already arrested in a follow-up operation. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com