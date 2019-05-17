Women dominate Nueva Ecija politics

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — This year’s election again saw the dominance of women in Nueva Ecija’s political arena, with four ladies, all from the administration party PDP-Laban, poised to represent the province in the 18th Congress.

On Wednesday, the Provincial Board of Canvassers (PBOC) proclaimed reelectionist representatives Estrellita Suansing (1st District); Micaela Violago (2nd District); Rosanna Vergara (3rd District); and newly-elected Maricel Natividad-Nagaño (4th District).

The PBOC, headed by lawyer Jonalyn Sabellano, formally adjourned on the same day after proclaiming in absentia former Governor Aurelio Umali and his brother, incumbent Cabanatuan City Vice Mayor Anthony Umali, as winning provincial governor and vice governor, respectively.







Novo Ecijano also voted for two women as mayors — Adrianne Mae Cuevas for Palayan City and Myca Vergara for this city.

Nine other municipal mayors in this province are also women, namely, Sylvia Austria of Jaen town; Nerivi Martinez of Talavera; Mary Abad of Carranglan; Flor Paguio of Cuyapo; Anita Arocena of Gen. Natividad; Femy Domingo of Licab; Trina Andres of Rizal; Vina Lopez of San Isidro; and Imee De Guzman of Santo Domingo.

Likewise, two of the 10 members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (provincial board) are women — reelectionist Tess Patiag and newly-elected Joy Pascual, both from the 4th District.







Several women were also elected to the respective councils of different towns and cities of Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, Sabellano said the May 13 elections proved that Nueva Ecija’s reputation for having violent elections is “already a thing of the past.”

She thanked law enforcement agencies, particularly the police and military as well as other stakeholders, for the peaceful conduct of elections in the province. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com