Ortegas continue to hold power in La Union

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Ortega clan still holds power in La Union as shown in the results of the May 13, 2019 elections.

La Union 1st District Representative Pablo Ortega bagged his second term after no one contested his reelection bid.

Pablo’s wife Monette won as councilor in San Juan town while his son Paolo won as provincial board member also in the 1st District and his daughter Luzan Ortega-Valero won as councilor in this city.







Vice-Gov Mario Ortega

Pablo’s nephew, incumbent Governor Francisco Emanuel Ortega III, was also reelected for his second term along with his uncle vice gubernatorial bet Mario Ortega, Pablo’s younger brother.

The Governor’s wife Vini Nola Ortega also reelected as nominee of the Abono partylist while his younger brother Mannix Ortega won as vice mayor in San Juan town.

The Governor’s another younger brother Alfred Ortega was reelected unopposed as Vice Mayor of this city.

Councilor Ramon Ortega

Councilor Luzan Ortega Valero

Ramon Ortega, also a brother of Pablo, was reelected city councilor along with daughter Luzan Ortega Valero and Ed Regala, husband of Rica Ortega-Regala, daughter of ex-Congressman Victor Ortega.







Meanwhile, former board member Pepe Ortega, also a younger brother of Pablo, was lost in his mayoral bid in this city and was defeated by incumbent Mayor Dong Gualberto.

Also lost in their mayoral bids are board member Francisco Ortega (older brother of Pablo) who was defeated by Rachel Pinzon in Luna, La Union and Michelle Ortega-Pimentel, daughter of the late Roberto”Bungo” Ortega, and was defeated by incumbent Mayor Philip Crispino of Caba, La Union. Jun Elias / Northbound Philippines News